Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Donaldson reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $689,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 193.4% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.36. 286,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,128. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

