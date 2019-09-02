Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DVAX. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.88.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $274.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 304.71% and a negative net margin of 781.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 564.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Coffman sold 32,218 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $147,558.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis Cano purchased 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $50,001.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,452. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

