Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 184.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,284.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,755 shares of company stock worth $17,513,202 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.77 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

