Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elastic from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Elastic from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Elastic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Elastic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE ESTC opened at $87.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.41. Elastic has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.83.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 41.18%. The business had revenue of $89.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,205,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 70,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $5,518,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,958,440 shares of company stock worth $166,065,906. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth about $2,195,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 9.7% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.