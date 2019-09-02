Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.49

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.49 and traded as low as $3.75. Electro-Sensors shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 12,162 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Electro-Sensors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

The company has a market cap of $13.21 million, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 3.71%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electro-Sensors stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Electro-Sensors at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electro-Sensors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

