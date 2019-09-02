Elrond Market Capitalization Achieves $13.19 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, Binance DEX, Binance and Bilaxy. Elrond has a market capitalization of $13.19 million and $4.16 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00221675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.01308821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018269 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00089780 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021588 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond's launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,165,416,547 tokens. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Elrond's official website is elrond.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

