Elysian (ELY) Market Capitalization Tops $84,637.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Elysian token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last week, Elysian has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $84,637.00 and approximately $30,627.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00221838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.32 or 0.01306427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00018618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00089931 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021732 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Liquid, IDEX, BitForex, Mercatox, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

