Emphy (EPY) Market Capitalization Achieves $86,070.00

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Emphy token can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Emphy has a total market capitalization of $86,070.00 and $1,058.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Emphy has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Emphy

Emphy (CRYPTO:EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official website is emphy.io. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

