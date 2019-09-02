Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Entegris posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Entegris had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTG. Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $996,670.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,984.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Entegris by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 68,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Entegris by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 20,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.83. 380,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,339. Entegris has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $45.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

