eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. eosDAC has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $52,588.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX and Gate.io. In the last week, eosDAC has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io, Bibox, Bitbns, ZB.COM and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

