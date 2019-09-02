EPIGENOMICS AG/S (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.58

EPIGENOMICS AG/S (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and traded as low as $9.26. EPIGENOMICS AG/S shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

EPIGENOMICS AG/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EPGNY)

Epigenomics AG, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing in vitro diagnostic liquid biopsy tests for the screening, early detection, and diagnosis of cancer in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. Its lead product is Epi proColon, a blood-based test for the early detection of colorectal cancer using its proprietary DNA methylation biomarker, Septin9.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for EPIGENOMICS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPIGENOMICS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.