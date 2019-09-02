EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

EPR traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,588. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.52). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.51%. The business had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,578 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $203,945.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,279.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 1,881 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $147,094.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,172.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $570,820. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.