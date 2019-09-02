Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. Esquire Financial makes up approximately 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.40% of Esquire Financial worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 901.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Shares of ESQ stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.50. 223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,576. The firm has a market cap of $177.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter.

ESQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Esquire Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Waterhouse bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $38,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lacapria bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $25,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $275,439 over the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.