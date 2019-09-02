Eterbase (XBASE) Market Cap Hits $1.80 Million

Eterbase (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Eterbase has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $392,818.00 worth of Eterbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinTiger, P2PB2B and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Eterbase has traded up 22.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eterbase alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00321837 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00052226 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007113 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001188 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eterbase Token Profile

Eterbase (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,055,863 tokens. Eterbase’s official website is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. The official message board for Eterbase is medium.com/@ETERBASE.

Buying and Selling Eterbase

Eterbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B, CoinTiger, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.