Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading 24.1% Lower This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $751,706.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, DigiFinex, EXX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.12 or 0.01720458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00065101 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 206,713,157 coins and its circulating supply is 164,683,744 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

