Eva Cash Price Up 31.3% Over Last Week (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Eva Cash has a total market cap of $14,822.00 and approximately $5,857.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eva Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer. In the last week, Eva Cash has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00038761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.11 or 0.04751816 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Eva Cash

EVC is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official website is theevacash.com. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io.

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, Coinlim and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eva Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

