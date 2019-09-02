ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $443,931.00 and approximately $193.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.21 or 0.00821299 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,667,827 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.