Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post $390.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $391.93 million and the lowest is $389.60 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $377.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Fabrinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 price target on Fabrinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Fabrinet to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $1,614,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 11.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 8.2% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 78.9% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,297. Fabrinet has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $62.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

