Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,986 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 66,189 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $60,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $5,196,000. Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in Facebook by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.67. 8,725,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,330,426. The company has a market capitalization of $529.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.38. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $11,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $43,462,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,548,805 shares of company stock valued at $286,181,233. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. ValuEngine cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.