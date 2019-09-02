FedoraCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange. FedoraCoin has a market cap of $340,741.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00644763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011038 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015877 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000581 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

