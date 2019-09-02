FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Trading 1.2% Higher

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.50, 253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 873% from the average session volume of 26 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

The stock has a market cap of $48.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from FFW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

