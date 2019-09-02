Financial Analysis: Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) and Finjan (OTCMKTS:FNJN)

Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) and Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Micro Imaging Technology and Finjan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Imaging Technology N/A N/A N/A Finjan N/A -42.17% -34.50%

Risk and Volatility

Micro Imaging Technology has a beta of -2.72, suggesting that its share price is 372% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finjan has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Micro Imaging Technology and Finjan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Imaging Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Finjan 0 0 2 0 3.00

Finjan has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Finjan’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Finjan is more favorable than Micro Imaging Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Micro Imaging Technology and Finjan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Imaging Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Finjan $82.30 million 0.59 $20.74 million $0.70 2.50

Finjan has higher revenue and earnings than Micro Imaging Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of Finjan shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.4% of Micro Imaging Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Finjan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Finjan beats Micro Imaging Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micro Imaging Technology

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability. It would analyze a sample presented to it and compares its characteristics to a library of known microbe characteristics on file. The company was formerly known as Electropure, Inc. and changed its name to Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. in November 2005. Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc., a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The company's technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also develops mobile security applications; and invests in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

