First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. Hovde Group started coverage on First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens raised First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other First Merchants news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 4,680 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $169,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.72. 157,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,380. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $49.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.10 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 31.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

