First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.90, approximately 74,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 196,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19.

Get First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXO)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.