First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FPF stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $23.68.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

