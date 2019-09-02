First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares Dividend of $0.10

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.