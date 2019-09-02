Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE:PFD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.07

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and traded as high as $14.68. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 24,707 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

