FLEETWOOD BK CO/SH CAP SH (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Trading Up 14.3%

FLEETWOOD BK CO/SH CAP SH (OTCMKTS:FLEW)’s stock price was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $84.00, approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.45.

FLEETWOOD BK CO/SH CAP SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as a holding company for the Fleetwood Bank that provides banking services to its customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts.

