Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.59

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $106.59 and traded as high as $130.19. Franco Nevada shares last traded at $130.06, with a volume of 627,700 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$127.50 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$128.50 to C$133.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$124.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$121.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$106.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.65%.

In other Franco Nevada news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 8,000 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.00, for a total transaction of C$848,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,139 shares in the company, valued at C$1,180,734. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,000 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.27, for a total transaction of C$1,112,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,866,493.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,914 shares of company stock valued at $11,947,443.

Franco Nevada Company Profile (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

