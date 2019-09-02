Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSB. Stephens upgraded Franklin Financial Network from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of Franklin Financial Network stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 89,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,842. The firm has a market cap of $418.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. Franklin Financial Network has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio is 5.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSB. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 67,375.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

