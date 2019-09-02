Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,088.36

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,088.36 and traded as low as $1,140.75. Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at $1,170.00, with a volume of 664 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSTA. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,250 ($16.33)) on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,275 ($16.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $376.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,086.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,088.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 4.35 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other Fuller, Smith & Turner news, insider Jonathon Swaine sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.70), for a total value of £43,886.25 ($57,345.16). Also, insider Simon Emeny sold 26,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,070 ($13.98), for a total transaction of £283,475.10 ($370,410.43).

About Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

