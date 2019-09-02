Function X (FX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $291,937.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $22.82 million and $291,937.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020689 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00149068 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,406.77 or 1.00251666 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003018 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000399 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,951,980 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.