G3 Exploration (LON:G3E) Trading Down 2.7%

G3 Exploration Ltd (LON:G3E) fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.46), 0 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.59, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 million and a P/E ratio of -6.12.

About G3 Exploration (LON:G3E)

G3 Exploration Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, and produces coal bed methane in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the supply and distribution of natural gas; and distribution of pipeline natural gas, as well as compressed natural gas for retail and industrial use through its retail stations; and sale of power generation.

