Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMDA. ValuEngine upgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Gamida Cell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,534. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.32). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

