Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.11

Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.11 and traded as low as $6.95. Garrison Capital shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 45,191 shares changing hands.

GARS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Securities downgraded shares of Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

The company has a market cap of $111.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. Garrison Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Garrison Capital Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Garrison Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Garrison Capital by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Garrison Capital by 89.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 21,838 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Garrison Capital by 39.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 129,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 36,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Garrison Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Garrison Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:GARS)

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

