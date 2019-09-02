Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) versus ProGreen Properties (OTCMKTS:PGUS) Head to Head Review

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and ProGreen Properties (OTCMKTS:PGUS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and ProGreen Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe 4.94% 2.35% 0.81% ProGreen Properties N/A N/A -166.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gazit Globe and ProGreen Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $789.80 million 2.45 -$70.36 million N/A N/A ProGreen Properties $80,000.00 9.35 -$1.01 million N/A N/A

ProGreen Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gazit Globe.

Risk and Volatility

Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProGreen Properties has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Gazit Globe shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of ProGreen Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gazit Globe and ProGreen Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 0 0 N/A ProGreen Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Gazit Globe beats ProGreen Properties on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

ProGreen Properties Company Profile

ProGreen US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on agricultural operations and residential real estate development activities in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as ProGreen Properties, Inc. and changed its name to ProGreen US, Inc. in July 2016. ProGreen US, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Diego, California.

