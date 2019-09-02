Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Gear Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:GENGF) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.35, approximately 33,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 69,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

About Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF)

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

