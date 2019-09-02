Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.98 million and $3.24 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009688 BTC on exchanges including The Rock Trading, DEx.top, Bibox and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00219867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.01291674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00088270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017707 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 9,947,653 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

