GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Shares Down 0.1%

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.77, 232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48.

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. GETINGE AB/ADR had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables; anesthesia, beating heart surgery, and ceiling devices; washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions; connected solutions; consumables products; drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packaging services; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; critical care ventilators; modular room systems; operating lights; operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; patient flow management solutions; patient transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; sterilizers; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion components; loading and distribution trolleys; trays and baskets; and after sales consulting services.

