Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group set a $15.00 target price on Gladstone Land and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of LAND opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.16). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 160.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 576.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 33.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

