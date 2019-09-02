Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.55, approximately 41,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 44,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COPX. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $273,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $493,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

