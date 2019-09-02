Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €47.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALO. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.50 ($52.91) target price on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.44 ($50.51).

Alstom stock opened at €38.87 ($45.20) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €39.12. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

