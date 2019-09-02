Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) a SEK 203 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 203 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a SEK 127 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 175 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC set a SEK 150 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 200 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Volvo in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of SEK 160.

VOLV-B opened at SEK 135.50 on Thursday. Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 137.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is SEK 140.77.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

