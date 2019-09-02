GREAT WALL MTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Shares Down 1.7%

GREAT WALL MTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22, approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

About GREAT WALL MTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:GWLLY)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited manufactures and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; Great Wall, Havel, and WEY brand names, as well as special vehicles, etc.

