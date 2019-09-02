Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.82.

GPOR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Williams Capital lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,687,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after acquiring an additional 114,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 135.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660,115 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,585,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,516,000 after purchasing an additional 380,582 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 62.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 915,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,039,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 74,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPOR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 3,993,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,230. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $391.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Gulfport Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

