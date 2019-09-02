GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Shares Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.11% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWPH traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $142.41. The company had a trading volume of 206,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,204. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.25. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $72.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue was up 2096.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GWPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target (up previously from $186.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.70.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Director William A. Waldegrave sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $71,638.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,724 shares of company stock worth $248,141. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

