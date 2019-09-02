Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,819.57

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,819.57 and traded as high as $2,004.00. Halma shares last traded at $1,988.50, with a volume of 495,227 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLMA shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halma from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Halma from GBX 1,185 ($15.48) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,706.50 ($22.30).

The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,968.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,819.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

In other news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.53), for a total transaction of £21,335.30 ($27,878.35). Also, insider Adam Meyers sold 20,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,982 ($25.90), for a total value of £405,061.34 ($529,284.39).

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

