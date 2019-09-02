Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Shares Up 5%

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, 0 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMSNF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.

Hammerson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

