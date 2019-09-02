Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€41.00” Price Target for Fielmann (FRA:FIE)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FIE. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Fielmann in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.41 ($70.24).

FIE stock opened at €64.75 ($75.29) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €63.07 and a 200-day moving average of €61.96. Fielmann has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

