H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEES. ValuEngine upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of HEES opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $860.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.96 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 6.33%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 215.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

